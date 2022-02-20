IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Almost Dropped - Kyle Mayers Takes a Juggling Catch to Remove Ruturaj Gaikwad - WATCH

After a gap of 7 months, Ruturaj Gaikwad got an opportunity to don the blue Indian jersey in what was his first international game on home soil. In the third and the final T20I against West Indies, he found a spot in the playing XI and walked out to open with Ishan Kishan. But once again, the dynamic batter from Maharashtra failed to leave an impact as he was dismissed early.

Despite having a decent start to his innings, he fell prey to an outswing while attempting to play a big shot. In the third over of the Indian innings, Jason Holder bowled a length delivery while Gaikwad shuffled across to play it down the leg side. The ball took a leading edge and went straight to Kyle Mayers at the third man. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Coverage)

Though it looked like a sitter, Mayers picked it up after two attempts as he juggled the ball before grabbing it neatly. West Indies had an early breakthrough as Gaikwad walked back after scoring just 4 off 8 deliveries.

Advertisement

Here’s the video:

Earlier, West Indies have won the toss and invited the hosts to bat. Team India made four changes to the playing XI. Avesh Khan made his international while Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer came in to replace Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who were released from the bubble on Saturday. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested and Shardul Thakur came in his place.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut; India Make Four Changes After Kohli, Pant Leave Bubble

“We have some guys missing. We have four changes: Virat, Bhuvi. Pant and Chahal miss out. Avesh Khan makes his debut. Ruturaj and Ishan will open the batting. There is a lot of cricket ahead of us and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh. We have an eye on that but at the moment everything looks fine and we are just taking it one game at a time,” said Rohit after losing the toss.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here