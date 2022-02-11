IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: India Squad against West Indies-Probable Playing XIs

India and West Indies will be just completing the formalities as they will take on each other in the last One Day International of the three-match series. India have already built an unassailable lead of 2-0 by winning the first and second ODI by six wickets and 44 runs.

India is likely to face a selection headache ahead of the third ODI. The team dropped Ishan Kishan in the second match and promoted Rishabh Pant at the top of the order to accommodate KL Rahul in the middle. Opening the innings with Pant didn’t reap good benefits as the wicketkeeper lost his wicket after scoring 18 runs.

Also, Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the first two ODIs, due to Covid-19 will be making his comeback in the team. With Dhawan at the top alongside Rohit Sharma, Rishabh will have to move to the middle-order. This means that India can drop all-rounder Deepak Hooda from the team.

West Indies, on the other hand, are also likely to make one change in their squad. Skipper Kieron Pollard missed the second ODI due to a niggle. He is likely to make a comeback and thus Darren Bravo can be excluded from playing XI. Bravo failed to make a mark in the first two games as he scored just 18 and one run respectively.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C)

India vs West Indies squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

