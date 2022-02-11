IND vs WI 3rd ODI: It Was All About Putting Pressure on Batters, Says West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph feels that it was all about putting the pressure on the batters during the second ODI and feels that the plans will remain same as the pitch hasn’t changed for the third match on Friday. Joseph has been one of the few bright spots for the West Indies despite the visitors’ losing the series.

“At the start it was pretty slow. So, it was all about us putting pressure on the batsmen. If it’s the same wicket and it plays the same way, we should just go about the plans the same way," said Joseph in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

He opined that there is no specific preparation needed when deciding on the right lengths in Indian conditions. “Not necessarily. For me, a good length is a good length on any kind of wicket. It’s just about being consistent with your preparation and your cricket."

Asked about how he has been maintaining high levels of pace, Joseph attributed it to working hard fitness and game wise. “I always like to see myself as a leader, contribute to the team wherever I can. I’ve put in a lot of work back home in the gym and put in a lot of work with my bowling. My rhythm is good and I am a little bit strong as well."

The 25-year-old signed off by saying that the batting, which hasn’t stood up to the occasion in the series, is a work in progress. “It’s a process, it’s a process we are going through, we’ll keep building every game."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here