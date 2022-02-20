IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut; India Make Four Changes After Kohli, Pant Leave Bubble

Fast bowler Avesh Khan on Sunday became the 96th cricketer to represent India in the shortest format of the game. He received his debut cap from senior teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata.

Avesh made it to the playing XI as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement for the game. India have already pocketed the 3-match series and made a total of four changes for the final encounter against the men in maroon in order to test their bench strength. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Coverage)

As Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have been released from the bio-bubble, they were replaced by the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested and Shardul Thakur came in his place.

Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India. @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1vHk2QLDVM— BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

“We have some guys missing. We have four changes: Virat, Bhuvi. Pant and Chahal miss out. Avesh Khan makes his debut. Ruturaj and Ishan will open the batting. There is a lot of cricket ahead of us and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh. We have an eye on that but at the moment everything looks fine and we are just taking it one game at a time,” said Rohit after losing the toss.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors have also made four changes to their line-up.

“Nothing much has changed in these last two games; the ball comes onto the bat nicely. We have four changes: Walsh, Fabian, Drakes, and Hope come back in. When we look at the two games that we lost, we have batted well but we faltered during our fielding and bowling at the death. It is also an opportunity for the guys to have a taste of the conditions and see what they can offer,” said Pollard at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.

