IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Squads and Probable XIs of India and West Indies

India Squad, West Indies Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s 3rd T20I: India will be looking forward to experimenting with their playing XI and combinations as they will lock horns with West Indies in the final T20 International. The Men in Blue will be without any performance pressure as they have already clinched the T20I series by 2-0.

BCCI has decided to give break to Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli for the third T20I. Thus, they can be replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI. In the absence of Pant, Ishan Kishan is the best option for India to don the gloves.

Also, India can make just one change in their bowling line-up. They can consider giving Shardul Thakur a game in place of Deepak Chahar. As far as West Indies are concerned, they are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. The visitors will be fielding their best playing XI on Sunday to keep their hopes of winning at least one game against India.

Advertisement

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

India vs West Indies squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here