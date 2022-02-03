Ind vs WI: After Covid Outbreak in Indian Camp, Venkatesh Iyer May Open in First ODI

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 6. Ahead of the first match, the Indian camp has been badly hit by a Covid-19 outbreak. Eight members of Team India, including Shikhar Dhawan, have tested positive for the virus. Along with Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Navdeep Saini are also Covid-19 positive and have been ruled out of the opening ODI.

With KL Rahul unavailable for the first ODI due to his sister’s wedding, India are left without an opener to partner captain Rohit Sharma. Coach Rahul Dravid, however, could have a ready-made option to fill the slot in Venkatesh Iyer. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder opened for the franchise in the 2021 IPL and could take up the spot in the absence of Dhawan and Rahul.

A stellar IPL 2021 saw Iyer’s stocks rise rapidly, and he caught the attention of Indian selectors. A right-arm medium pacer, the 27-year-old was seen as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya, and made his India debut in Jaipur in the first T20I of a three-match series against New Zealand in November 2021.

Iyer has since made five international appearances for India—three T20Is and two ODIs—with the team management honing him to play the finisher’s role. He even batted in the middle order for Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But with Team India missing two of their openers, he could be used up top to partner Rohit in the first West Indies ODI.

Mayank Agarwal has also been added to the Indian squad following the Covid-19 outbreak. He is widely expected to open for Team India in the first ODI of the series.

India’s Probable Playing XI against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Team India for ODI Series Against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

