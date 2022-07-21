IND vs WI 2022: BCCI Shells Out Whopping 3.5 Cr to Transport Players In Chartered Aircraft-Report

The BCCI might have shelled out a hefty amount for transporting its players from Manchester, England to Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Indian team which won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England are now all set to take on West Indies in the first ODI match on July 22. But some of the key players would miss this series, which meant that they went their separate ways after the third ODI in Manchester, while the rest of the players took a chartered aircraft to the Caribbean isles which cost BCCI INR 3.5 Cr.

Also Read: BCCI Plea For Constitution Amendment to be Heard on July 28 After SC Appoints Maninder Singh as Amicus Curiae

Usually, it would have cost the Board around 2 Cr in a commercial aircraft, but they chose not to go that way; meanwhile, players were accompanied by their wives which might have cost BCCI a little bit more.

“The BCCI spent ₹3.5 crore on the chartered flight which took Team India from Manchester on Tuesday afternoon to Port of Spain (the capital of Trinidad and Tobago) by 11.30 pm IST. The reason a chartered flight was booked for the team was not Covid-19. It’s difficult to book so many tickets on a commercial flight-the Indian contingent includes 16 players and members of the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid. There are players’ wives who have travelled to the Caribbean too,” TOI quoted a source close to the BCCI as saying.

Also Read: India’s Fringe Players Out to Prove Themselves in ODIs

The official even went on to add that hiring chartered flight is becoming more common as top football clubs usually opt for it.

“Normally, in a commercial flight, this expense would’ve been around ₹2 crore. A business class ticket from Manchester to Port of Spain would be around ₹2 lakh. A chartered flight is more expensive, but it’s a logical option to take. Most top football teams have a charter now,” he added.

The Indian team reached Trinidad on Wednesday and in a video shared by the BCCI, the players were seen entering the hotel. Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur were the two players who were seen with their wives.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here