IND vs WI: Brian Lara Meets Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid And Players After 1st ODI

Batting great Brian Lara met Team India players and head coach Rahul Dravid in the dressing room after the completion of first ODI against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a photo and video of Lara’s interaction with the Indian stars.

Lara and Dravid posted together for a photo as BCCI captioned it, “Two Legends, One Frame! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND.”

While in a video posted by the Indian cricket board, Lara was seen having a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in the dressing room.

“Look who came visiting the #TeamIndia dressing room. The legendary Brian Charles Lara! #WIvIND | @BrianLara,” the BCCI posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, riding on half-centuries from top-order batters India managed to post 308/7 in 50 overs against West Indies in the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led the team from the front but missed his century by three runs and was dismissed on 97.

IND vs WI: India Snatch 3-Run Win After Fifties from Gill, Dhawan

Asked to bat first, Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared a 119-run stand for the opening wicket which gave India an upper hand. Gill was preferred as Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1st ODI. The 22-year-old scored a solid 64 runs but failed to convert it into a three-digit score and got run out by Nicholas Pooran.

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval but Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25).



At the top of order, Kyle Mayers (75 off 68) and Shamarh Brooks (46 off 61) raised West Indies’ hopes with an 117-run stand for the second wicket before Brandon King (54 off 66) took the game deep. In the end, the West Indies fell short and ended at 305 for six.

Shardul Thakur had struck twice earlier in the chase to bring back India into the game as he removed the set duo of Mayers and Brooks.

The highly rated Mayers played a few spectacular strokes in his innings, including a one-legged pull shot off Siraj.

