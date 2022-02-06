IND vs WI: Dominant India Register 6-Wicket Win Over West Indies in 1000th ODI

A dominant Team India registered a clinical 7-wicket win over West Indies in their historic 1000th ODI match on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 177, Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs for India on last ball of the 28th over. Suryakumar scored unbeaten 34 runs to revive India’s innings, after hiccups in the middle overs, alongside debutant Deepak Hooda who scored 26*.

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Washington Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) were the stand-out performers for India as they spun their web around the tourists to bundle them out for 176.

After winning the toss, pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a prized wicket of Shai Hope early on 8 to put the visitors on backfoot straight away. Siraj bowled a tight first spell to lead the Indian pace attack in absence of senior pros - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Hope had hit Siraj for two successive boundaries, but the pacer deliver a scrambled seam delivery which got the inside edge, while attempting a drive, shattered the middle and leg stump.

Opener Brandon King (13;2×4) and Darren Bravo (18 off 34 balls; 3×4) tried to resurrect the innings, but only managed to add 31-run for the second wicket. Rohit introduced Washington Sundar in the powerplay overs as the offie spun his web around the duo in the 12th over as the visitors slipped to 45/3.

Chahal also joined the party soon as he claimed wickets in successive deliveries to get the better of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. Chahal was on a rampage as he then removed Shamarh Brooks (12), who edged to stumper Rishabh Pant, as West Indies was teetering at 78/6.

However, Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29) tried to take the game deep. While Holder struck four sixes, Allen hit two boundaries, before Sundar lobbed a return catch off his bowling to send Allen back. The team eventually was bundled out in 43.5 overs with Chahal removing last man Alzarri Joseph, to take his fourth.

India started the chase on a dominating note with a 84-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The Indian skipper was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored 60 runs off 51 balls before getting dismissed by Azarri Joseph who trapped him in front of the wicket.

Former captain Virat Kohli started his innings on a positive note with a couple of boundaries but he failed to get going and was dismissed on 8 in the same over by Josephy. He attempted the pull shot but failed to get the best connection on that and was caught by Kemar Roach.

Kishan, who looked very cautious during his stay in the middle, failed to capitalize on the good start and departed on 28. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a bizarre run-out as Suryakumar drive the ball straight to Joseph who managed to get the foot onto it and before the ball hit the stumps at non-strikers end where the batter was short of the crease.

Suryakumar then shared a 62-run stand with Hooda to take India to victory in the historic game.

