IND vs WI: 'Don't Agree That We Are Playing Conservative Cricket'-Rohit Sharma

After beating West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, a new side led by Rohit Sharma is all set to take on the Men in Maroon in a five match T20I series which begins on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Ahead of the series opener, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about team’s conservative approach in the T20 World Cup last year where the team went onto lose the first two games. One against Pakistan and the other against New Zealand. This led to an early exit from the tournament.

“Yes, we haven’t played the World Cup (2021) well, but that doesn’t mean that we were playing bad cricket for last year. And, I don’t agree that we were playing conservative cricket. You lose one match in the World T20, we feel all these things. Aisa nahi hai (It’s not like that). If you look at overall games that we played in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, probably we won 80 percent of our games. So I don’t understand, if we were conservative, how could we win so many games?,” Sharma said speaking to a reporter.

“Thik hai World Cup haar gaye hum (yes, we must have lost the World Cup), but it’s not like we are playing with fear. Even now, we are doing the same things, we have just given the freedom to our players.”

He then urged the people on the outside (fans, journalists and pundits), to keep their calm as they are bound to see some failures with this side.

“I would urge the people on the outside, to keep your calm. We are going to see failures with the kind of game we are going to play. Yes, we won’t have results, but there is no problem in that.”

