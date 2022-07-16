IND vs WI: 'Don't Know if Virat Kohli Asked For Rest or Has Been Asked to Rest' - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions about Virat Kohli getting rest for the upcoming white-ball tour of West Indies. Kohli, who has been going through a lean patch with the bat, was rested for the three-match ODIs and five-match T20I series against Windies which has raised several eyebrows. Several former cricketers and critics feel that the best way to return to form is to play more matches as they are not pleased with Kohli getting rested at a time when he has not been at his best.

Chopra joined the bandwagon of players to raise questions on selection policy as he is unsure if Kohli has requested to be rested or if the selectors asked him to take a rest

“When you picked the ODI team, you didn’t pick the T20I team. At that time, the biggest discussion point was that there is probably some concern regarding Virat’s injury. But when you didn’t have to put Virat Kohli’s name at all, even though he played the second ODI, either he has asked for rest, that’s another thing, you don’t know if he has asked for rest or has been asked to rest because of his injury or workload management,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former India opener emphasized that Kohli has not played a lot of international cricket after the 2021 T20 WC as he has been constantly rested by the selectors to manage his workload.

“How much cricket has Virat Kohli played or missed after the T20 World Cup 2021, he hasn’t played a lot of cricket honestly. He was rested for the three-match T20I series versus New Zealand and first Test against New Zealand, and then he was injured for the second Test against South Africa. He was rested for the 3rd T20I versus West Indies, rested for the three-match series versus Sri Lanka before the IPL, he was not part of the South Africa T20Is as he had gone for the Test match, was injured for the first ODI against England and now he is missing the three-match ODI series and the five-match T20I series against West Indies,” he added.

However, Kohli’s form has dipped drastically in recent times, he had an underwhelming show with the bat in the T20I series against England with just 12 runs in two matches. He also failed to convert a solid start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16. Prior to that, he also flopped in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

The batting maverick also had an off IPL season where he scored 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73. He faced a lot of criticism in IPL 2022 for his strike rate – 115.99 as several cricket critics and fans have raised doubts over his place in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad.



Chopra further suggested that it would be great if the upcoming break against West Indies is going to be the last one for Kohli as he needs to play more matches to get back to form.

“It seems that he is missing a lot of cricket. It is not that he is in amazing form. This is an extended break, I hope this is the last one because you will get chances to score runs if you keep on playing. If you stop, the story gets stuck, there are difficulties for the wagon to again gather pace after that,” he added.

