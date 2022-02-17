IND vs WI: Dream Come True Moment for Ravi Bishnoi as he Bagged Player of the Match Award on Debut

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who came in for high praise from skipper Rohit Sharma for his superb bowling that helped the hosts win the first T20I against West Indies, said winning the Man of the Match award in his debut match was a dream come true for him.

The 21-year-old Bishnoi took 2/17 in his four overs to help India restrict West Indies for 157/7 at the Eden Gardens which the hosts chased for the loss of four wickets.

Bishnoi, who hails from Jodhpur and was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020’Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa with 17 scalps, said he was happy to make a good start in his first T20I on Wednesday.

“I was feeling very good, it’s everyone’s dream to play for India and I was feeling good. West Indies is one of the best T20 teams and I got the chance to play against them," he said after the match.

“I didn’t think I would get Man of the Match in my very first match, it’s a dream come true," added Bishnoi, who represents Rajasthan in the domestic circuit.

Bishnoi, who bowled six wides in his four overs, said he will try to work on his bowling and cut down on the extras. “I’ll try to cut down the wides next match. My strength is my length."

He brushed off the fact that dew was the reason for the wides he conceded. “There wasn’t much dew in our innings. I haven’t played a match with a lot of dew so far, but it does affect you. We practice for it though."

Bishnoi’s performance really caught the eyes of skipper Sharma, who earmarked him as a bowler for the future. India are looking to settle their side for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and Bishnoi presents them with a good candidate in the middle overs.

Sharma was quite impressed with Bishnoi’s efforts and believes ‘he 21-year-old’s versatility makes him a bowler for the future in white-ball cricket for India.

“Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straight away," Sharma said after the win.

“We see something different in him. He’s got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers. I am very happy with his first game for India and he’s got a bright future and it’s just about us now on how we use him," said the India skipper.

