IND vs WI: Dream Was to Receive India Cap from Either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, Says Deepak Hooda

All-rounder Deepak Hooda says his childhood dream was realised when he received the India cap from the great Virat Kohli during the team’s first ODI against the West Indies last week.

Hooda has always dreamed of playing for India and receiving the debut cap from either Kohli or the legendary MS Dhoni.

“I made my debut in the first ODI, it was an amazing feeling. You always work hard for that. I feel blessed and honoured to be a part of the side," Hooda said while speaking to teammate Suryakumar Yadav on ‘bcci.tv’ after India’s 44-run win over West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday.

“Earlier also when I came in the team Virat bhai was not there. While growing up I saw him becoming a legend and Mahi (Dhoni) bhai was already a legend. It was my childhood dream to get the cap from either of them.

“Getting the cap from Kohli was an amazing feeling," the Baroda player added.