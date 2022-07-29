IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies 2022, July 29, Brian Lara Stadium, 8 PM IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first T20I match between India and West Indies: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has returned to T20I squad after a long hiatus. Pooran failed to find his name in the T20I squad in recent times due to fitness issues. The southpaw had last represented West Indies back in 2021 during the T20 World Cup. Hetmyer is now expected to complete his comeback against India in the first T20I.

India, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a whitewash against the Caribbean opponents in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue will certainly make some changes to the squad as big names like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are set to return to the squad.

The first T20I match between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played today at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Team India can face some issues while playing at this venue as the series opener between India and West Indies is going to be the first international match to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India has the broadcasting right for India vs West Indies first T20I match.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI first T20I match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, July 29, at 8:00 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetymer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Alzarri Joseph

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

