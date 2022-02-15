IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, February 15, 7:30 pm IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between India and West Indies: After a successful ODI series, Team India will now take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, February 16. The caravan will now head towards Kolkata for the T20I series and the first T20I of the bilateral series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens, which will continue to host the games of this series.

India will be high on confidence as they whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the ODI series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team after taking over from Virat Kohli. He successfully led the Men in Blue against West Indies in the ODI series. Whereas, Kieron Pollard will be captaining the Caribbean team.

Ahead of the third and final ODI between the two teams, fans can check the IND vs WI Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies tour of India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 16. The game will be kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Rovman Powell, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepal Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhubaneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell

