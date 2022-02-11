IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, February 11, 01:30 PM IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies:

West Indies will be fighting for their pride as they will take on hosts India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 11. It will be a dead-rubber fixture on Friday as the Men in Blue already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series.

The hosts comprehensively won the first two ODIs, they won the tour opening match with a six-wicket victory, followed by a brilliant 44-run triumph over the Caribbean side in the second ODI. It was the Indian bowlers who once again took the team across the line in the second ODI. Batting first the hosts could only muster 237 runs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 64 runs. Chasing the modest total, the Windies batters could not adapt to the away conditions, whereas Indian bowlers ruled the field with Parisdh Krishna four-wicket haul playing a crucial role in bundling out the opposition to 193.

Heading into the third ODI, the West Indies will hope to avoid a whitewash, while the Men in Blue with momentum on their side will for a 3-0 finish.

Ahead of the third and final ODI between the two teams, fans can check the IND vs WI Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies tour of India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 01:30 PM IST on Friday, February 11.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Prasidh Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shamarh Brooks, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Alzaari Joseph, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

