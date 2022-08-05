IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's fourth T20I IND vs WI match, August 6, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, 8:00 pm IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s fourth T20I match between India and West Indies:

West Indies will have to do produce a remarkable brand of cricket in the fourth T20I against mighty India to win the game and stay alive in the series. India, after their convincing ODI series win, will be determined to win the penultimate fixture and seal the T20I series. The fourth T20I match is scheduled to be played on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, USA.

The visitors had kicked off the series on a promising note after securing a 68-run victory in the opening T20I. However, the Nicholas Pooran-led scripted a resounding comeback in the next game to level the series. Five-wicket loss in the second T20I also turned out to be Men in Blue’s first defeat of their ongoing tour of West Indies.

ALSO READ| Asia Cup: India Squad Selection Looms With A Number of Contenders For Final Squad

The Rohit Sharma-led side was quick to regain its winning momentum in the third T20I as it registered a seven-wicket triumph over the hosts.

The fifth and final match of the T20I series is slated to be played on Sunday.

Ahead of the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI fourth T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday, August 6, at 8:00 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here