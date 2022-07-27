IND vs WI: Fans Trend 'Justice for Arshdeep' After Pacer Was Left Out Yet Again

As Shikhar Dhawan came out for the toss at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad, a lot of fans expected a young Arshdeep Singh to be in the playing eleven as the youngster has impressed on his international debut against England about a month ago. Nonetheless, even for a dead rubber match, the management chose to recall Prasidh Krishna into the side, but not Singh. This infuriated fans as they rumbled about the team management for dropping the cricketer. India are already 2-0 up in 3-match series and some sort of experimentation wouldn’t have bothered the management. Here are some of the top reaction.

I was expecting Arshdeep to play today…sadly not @BCCI — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) July 27, 2022

Ooooh so you will give chance to Prasidh again and can’t play Arshdeep. I have really started disliking this management

It’s a dead rubber tryout new players atleast? — Archer (@poserarcher) July 27, 2022

Dravid is the worst coach till now. From SL series Arshdeep was in team n never given chance. He got only chance to play against Eng as that match coach was Laxman. This proves Dravid is partial coach and never suited to coach any team. #IndvsWI @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah — Coolsreez (@coolsreez) July 27, 2022

Wanted to see Arshdeep today, dude deserves a chance sooner than later. — Devangi Joshi (@Devangi_J) July 27, 2022

Arshdeep still not playing.. Why bcci don’t say directly that they will not give chance to sikh cricketer even after performing much better than others.. Justice for Arshdeep — Chitvan Sawhney (@ChitvanSawhney) July 27, 2022

Lawde ka captain Gabbar if Arshdeep doesn’t make debut today — RIP Mumma ❤️ (@akashcr699) July 27, 2022

What Arshdeep did wrong to get treated like this? @BCCI

psychologically destroying talented players. Prasidh getting chances only because he is from Karnataka. #WIvIND @JayShah @SGanguly99 #TeamIndia #IndvsWI — Mayuresh Chavan (@Mayuresh45_18) July 27, 2022

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

India made one change to the playing XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Avesh Khan.

West Indies has made as many as three changes to their playing eleven with Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty coming in for Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepard.

India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI.

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

