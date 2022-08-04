IND vs WI: Florida T20Is Set To Go Ahead After US Issues Visa To Both Teams-Report

After a presidential intervention, the last two T20Is between India and West Indies are set to go ahead as planned in Florida after USA granted visas two both teams. The five-match series is led by India 2-1 with last two games set to take place on weekend in Florida, United States. Earlier both the teams flew in at Georgetown, Guyana from St Kitts where teams played the second and third T20Is. Furthermore, it took an intervention from the Guyanese President Irfaan Ali to speed up the paperwork which was delayed earlier forcing Cricket West Indies (CWI) to rethink the viability of the last two games.

A report in ESPN Cricinfo also said that CWI was planning to host the the last two games in Trinidad and Tobago or could have asked the teams to stay in St Kitts where the games could have been played in case they hadn’t got clearance from United States Government.

The report states further that some of the players and crew members have already landed in US while a few including India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will be traveling to Miami from Georgetown.

Earlier the T20 series was hit hard by the logistical challenges with the second T20I pushed back by three hours. It all began when the luggage of both the teams got delayed forcing CWI to reveal the new timings of the second T20I match, not once but twice.

Previously, CWI had issued a statement, saying that the start of the second T20I was pushed by two hours, from 10.30 a.m. local time (8 p.m. IST) to 12.30 p.m. local time (10 p.m. IST and 11:30 a.m. Jamaica time), only to reveal that the game has been pushed back even farther by an hour.

CWI had cited significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad as reason behind the match timing being postponed. “Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

