IND vs WI: Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Queen’s Park Oval

Team India will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum and secure a whitewash against West Indies as the two teams will face each other in third ODI on Wednesday. The third and final match of the series is slated to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a nail-biting three-run win. In the next game, India earned a two-wicket victory to seal the series.

In recent times, India have been in fine form against the Caribbean opponents in the 50-0vers format. In their last five encounters, India have been able to outclass the West Indies cricket team on all five occasions.

Last time, the two teams were up against each other in ODIs back in February 2021. India had whitewashed West Indies in that three-match series played in Ahmedabad.

After the completion of the ongoing ODI series, India and West Indies will feature in a five-match T20I series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on July 29.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other in 138 ODI matches so far. Men in Blue managed to emerge victorious on 69 occasions. West Indies, on the other hand, won 63 matches. Two matches were tied and the remaining four fixtures produced no results.

IND vs WI previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, IND defeated WI by two wickets (with two balls to spare) in Port of Spain.

Last five results:

India won by two wickets.

India won by three runs.

India won by 96 runs.

India won by 44 runs.

India won by six wickets.

Here is the venue record of Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (ODI):

Total games played: 71

Games won by teams batting first: 31

Games won by teams batting second: 35

Average 1st Innings score at this venue: 220

Average 2nd Innings scores on this ground: 181

Highest total recorded posted here: 413/5 – India vs. Bermuda, 2007

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 75/10 – Zimbabwe vs. Canada, 2006

Highest total chased here: 312/8 – India vs. West Indies, 2022

