IND vs WI: 'Heartening to Get the Opportunity' - Washington Sundar After Impressive Bowling in 1st ODI

All-rounder Washington Sundar said he felt very good in coming back to the Indian team colours and added that getting some turn was a treat for him.

Sunday’s match against the West Indies was just Sundar’s second appearance in the format after his debut against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017.

“Definitely, very good to be back in Indian colours. Heartening to get the opportunity today. Bit of turn and bit of slowness to start with was a treat for me. Me and Yuzi (Chahal) enjoyed bowling today. We should be able to chase it down convincingly," said Sundar in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters after West Indies were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs.

Sundar set the tone for breaking the back of West Indies’ innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He got Brandon King to chip a slower off-break to mid-wicket. Four balls later, Darren Bravo was beaten by lack of turn from Sundar and was rapped on pads.

Sundar convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take the review and replays showed the ball hitting the stumps. He then completed his three-wicket haul with a simple return catch off his own bowling from Fabian Allen.

Sundar felt that coming to bowl in the first ten overs wasn’t a surprise for him. “Most teams would prefer starting with seamers. But this is what I have been doing in domestic cricket as well. I have been bowling 7th, 8th overs and so on in the powerplay. I am very comfortable doing this as well."

