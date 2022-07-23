IND vs WI: 'I Was Looking to Execute my Yorkers' - Mohammed Siraj on Bowling Final Over in 1st ODI

Pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on bowling the crucial final over against West Indies in the first ODI match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Siraj was asked to defend 15 runs in the final over in front of Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein who were well set in the middle. However, Siraj got the job done as India won the match by three runs to help the visitors take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

The 28-year-old ended up taking two crucial wickets of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran which played a key role in India’s victory.

Siraj had a conversation with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer in front of the camera after the match as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter.

Talking about his plan in the final over, Siraj told Iyer that he was looking to hit the yorkers and stuck to his plan the entire over.

“I was looking to execute my yorkers and since the ball was reversing, was looking to stick to my plan. My heart was beating faster because representing your country is a special moment,” Siraj said.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag 😎😎 – by @28anand Full interview 👇https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022



Meanwhile, in the 24th over of the match, Shardul Thakur enticed Shamarh Brooks into playing a pull shot on a slower back-of-the-length delivery. Brooks failed to connect properly as he couldn’t get the distance, giving away an easy catch to Iyer, positioned at deep square leg.

After taking the catch, Iyer broke into a dance as he turned towards the stands with a smile on his face.

In the conversation with Siraj, Iyer revealed the reason why he celebrated the wicket with a dance move.

“The crowd was teasing me, saying “drop a catch”. So when I caught one, I did a bit of a dance to give it back to them (laughs),” Iyer said.



Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan made a well-crafted 97 while Shubmam Gill made a classy 64 in his ODI comeback before India held their nerves to pull off a three-run win over the West Indies in the series opener.

Openers Dhawan (97 off 99 balls) and Gill (64 off 53) shared a 119-run stand before the West Indies fought back to restrict India to 308 for seven.

