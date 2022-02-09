IND vs WI: 'I Would Have Laughed it Off'-Prasidh Krishna on His Bowling Figures

Indian bowlers were right on the money as they successfully defended a small total of 237/9 in the second ODI which meant India have sealed the three-match series 2-0. The hosts managed to score a respectable total only when KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav combined to forge a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reduced to 44/3. When Windies came out to chase, they were looking set for a win since both the openers Brendan King and Shai Hope did very well to negotiate the new ball.

But it was at this juncture Prasidh Krishna got the ball and delivered instantly picking up the wicket of King with a ball that extracted sharp bounce. Then he managed to dismiss Darren Bravo and dangerman Nicholas Pooran as well. By the time, game ended he had registered stunning figures of 9 overs, four for 12.

“I have been striving hard to do this for a long time. So, I am very happy that we won. I was still looking to hit the good areas. When I came in to bat, I knew it was still seaming. I would have laughed it off (If someone would have told him he would finish with the figures he ended with today),” he said after match.

He had thought that experimenting on this wicket won’t be possible, so he stuck to the basics.

“I had seen the wicket in the last game. Experimenting wasn’t possible as there was not much to defend. So, I stuck to good lines. I want to be as consistent as possible. The white ball cricket is a power game.”

Earlier Rohit Sharma, the captain, also praised him for his superb effort.

“I was a little surprised to see no dew. I have never seen a spell like that in India for a long time now. Bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going. The others complemented him. When you have five bowlers and Deepak being sixth, you always need to keep rotating the bowlers,” he signed off.

