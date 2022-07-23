IND vs WI: India Survive Scare, Snatch 3-Run Win After Fifties from Gill, Dhawan

India beat West Indies by the barest of margins to snatch a three run victory in the first of the three match ODI series at Port of Spain, Trinidad. India had set a target of 309, but didn’t expect West Indies to push them to the brink. They had removed Shai Hope early in the chase, but Kyle Mayers(75 off 68) and Shamarh Brooks(46 off 61) took over and set up a solid foundation before going for their shots. While Brooks played second fiddle, Mayers went after Indian bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur early on.

In the end, it was Thakur who got India the breakthrough against the run of play as the stand for the second wicket was worth 117 runs already. Thakur surprised Brooks with his short ball and had him caught at the edge of the boundary by Shreyas Iyer. Later Mayers too was dismissed off Thakur in his next over.

At one stage, Windies were left tottering at 189/4 when skipper Nicholas Pooran departed. Nonetheless, from here on Brendon King (54 off 66) shared another solid stand with Akeal Hosein (32 off 32) and pushed India onto the back-foot.

Later Romario Shepejerd’s cameo(38 off 25) brought the equation down to 15 off the final six balls.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights

But India’s new pace spearhead kept his calm, bowling wide and full lengths to the batter. In the end, Dhawan and his men went onto eventually snatch victory by just three runs. While Siraj picked up two, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal were also amongst the wickets, picking up two wickets each.

Earlier, Shubmam Gill made a classy 64 in his ODI comeback while skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a hundred by three runs before the West Indies restricted India to 308 for seven in the series opener here on Friday.

Gill, playing his first ODI since December 2020, played some sublime strokes in his 52-ball knock while Dhawan (97 of 99 balls) took his time before changing gears.

Shreyas Iyer, who has had his troubles of late with the short ball, was back amongst the runs with a fluent 54 off 57 balls.

The opening duo of Gill and Dhawan shared an 119-run stand off 106 balls before the former was run out in the 18th over against the run of play. Gill, one of the most watchable batters when in full flow, was very comfortable against the fast bowlers.

