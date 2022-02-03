IND vs WI: KL Rahul to Miss 1st ODI in Order to Attend Sister's Wedding - Report

The reason behind KL Rahul’s absence from the first ODI against West Indies is out as the flamboyant opener will miss the match to attend his sister’s wedding. India will host West Indies for three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Rahul has not yet joined the India squad and is set to miss the first ODI in order to attend his sister’s wedding.

However, the 29-year-old is expected to be back for the second ODI in Ahmedabad. Earlier, it was reckoned that Rahul will miss the match as part of workload management after a long South Africa tour.

He recently led the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma. While the things didn’t work in India’s favour as they suffered a 0-3 series defeat to the Proteas.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Indian camp ahead of the series as three main players — senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer — tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

Opener Mayank Agarwal to the squad as a backup player after the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained.

With the latest development, Mayank is expected to open the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI series.

