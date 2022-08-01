IND vs WI: Last 2 T20Is to Get Shifted from the USA to the West Indies?

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) is likely to shift the last two T20Is of the ongoing 5-match series from the USA to the Caribbean. The possibility arises after several players from teams are yet to receive their US visas.

After the 2nd and 3rd T20Is in St Kitts on Monday and Tuesday respectively, the action is scheduled to shift to Florida where the last two games are to be played. However, the visa issues have now raised questions about the conduct of the matches in the United States. Team India currently leads the 5-match series 1-0 with four more games to go.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

According to Cricbuzz, the CWI is working to resolve the issue at the earliest. However, alternatives are being explored in case the visas aren’t issued on time.

“Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue. There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Team India is enjoying a great time in the Caribbean. After blanking the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series, the Men in Blue outclassed Nicholas Pooran & Co in the opening T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, India made a daunting 190-6, riding on captain Rohit Sharma’s 64 and Dinesh Karthik’s 19-ball 41. The Indian skipper returned after some time off and smashed a half-century. His innings was laced with 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. Karthik, on the other hand, continued his top form and played the role of a finisher perfectly. He smoked 2 sixes and 4 boundaries, batting at a strike rate of 215.79.

In response, West Indies’ run-chase was smothered by Indian bowlers as they were restricted to 122/8 in 2 overs. The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22), Ravi Bishnoi (2/26), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/26) shared a total of 5 wickets among each other. Speedsters Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/11) and Arshdeep (2/24) picked up the remaining three wickets.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here