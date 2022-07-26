IND vs WI live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs West Indies live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will be aiming for a whitewash as they are set to take on West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday. The final match of the ODI series will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the ODI series and coach Rahul Dravid will certainly want to make full use of this opportunity and test his squad depth. Players like Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh are expected to get a chance in the final match against West Indies.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option that coach Dravid will be eager to explore. Though for Gaikwad it will be really difficult to find a spot the third ODI as opening batters Shubman Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan have produced a fine batting in the series so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s third ODI match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The third ODI match between West Indies and India will take place on July 27, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

What time will the third ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third ODI match?

The third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third ODI match?

The third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

