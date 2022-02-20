IND vs WI: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Does a Kapil Dev at Eden; Fans Love Stunner

Shardul Thakur took a stunning catch to dismiss dangerman Rovman Powell during the second T20I against West Indies. The all-rounder almost did a Kapil Dev as he had to run back while taking the catch. Not only this, he had to do a 360 degree before finally getting into the position before taking the catch. Usually a player finds it very difficult to judge such a catch as he almost loses his balance which means, you just never got to the ball. But, in Thakur’s case, he not only managed to reach the ball, he managed to pouch the ball as well. Some of the Twitter reactions tells the real story.

Kapil Dev Kinda catch by Shardul ! #Worldcup— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 20, 2022

What a catch by Shardul Thakur, it went really high and Shardul judged it perfectly. pic.twitter.com/SDyxkTQNUX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022

Earlier West Indies were off to a great start. They were reduced to 33.2, but then Chahar got injured and India got distracted. Windies made the most of it as Rovman Powell sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. They had reached 70 runs with just 6 overs on board! That’s when Harshal Patel bowled a slower one and Powell miscued that one. Thakur completed an excellent catch to peg back the opposition.

Earlier Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute power on way to an explosive half-century and was well supported by Venkatesh Iyer as India posted a challenging 184 for five in the third and final T20I here on Sunday. Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 in the final delivery. India smashed 86 runs in the final five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse. Having put on a fifty-plus stand in just 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan failed to convert their starts and got out in the space of seven balls.

