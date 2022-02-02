IND vs WI: Mayank Agarwal Added to India’s ODI Squad After 7 Members, Including 3 Players, Test Positive for Covid

The BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to the squad as a back-up after seven members of the Indian cricket team tested positive for Covid-19. These included four players: Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Besides, three support staff have also tested positive which are Therapist Rajeev Kumar, Fielding coach T Dilip and security liaison officer B Lokesh.

The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative.

The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained. Earlier the team had reached Ahmedabad—venue of the three ODIs—on Monday where the above-mentioned players tested positive upon arrival. The BCCI is currently monitoring the situation and will announce the replacements shortly. India are due to play three match ODI and an equal number of T20Is against West Indies. The ODI series kicks off in Ahmedabad on Feb 6.

“Three players — Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India’s 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

As far as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer, a specialist opener in T20 squad, could be tried out.

