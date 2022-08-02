IND vs WI: Obed McCoy Six-Fer, Brandon King Fifty Help Windies Clinch Nail-Biter

cricketWest Indies beat India in the second T20I at Warner Park St Kitts to clinch a nail-biter which also made sure that they level the five-match series 1-1. In the dying stages of the game, Devon Thomas kept his calm and smashed a six off a free hit which was bowled by Avesh Khan as he helped Windies register a five wicket win.

Khan was perhaps not the best bowlers to bowl the final over, but ended up bowling one, and his execution was way off. He began by bowling a no ball which meant he would have to bowl a free hit in the final over as the hosts needed ten off the last six. In the end, it turned out to be a cake walk as Thomas then cut away to hit the winning runs, sealing the deal with four balls to spare.

Earlier Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent penultimate over to reduced the equation to ten off 6 as he managed to remove a dangerous looking Rovman Powell. The Indian bowlers had conceded a lot of boundaries as Brandon King (68 off 52 balls) went after them. But then Hardik Pandya and spinners pulled things back with the required run rate going north of nine at one stage.

Put into bat in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to late arrival of team kits, the Indians lost the momentum from the onset as skipper Rohit Sharma (0) was dismissed off the first delivery of the match. Throughout the innings, the Indians were unable to gauge the pace and bounce of the Warner Park track, as McCoy mixed his variations well during a career-best spell.

It was the extra bounce from McCoy that reared up awkwardly taking off the shoulder off his bat and the short third-man was in action to gobble up the dolly. Suryakumar Yadav (11) hit an audacious six over cover but Mccoy bowled one full, and the loosely attempted expansive drive, without any palpable footwork, was only going to turn into an edge and land up in the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

