IND vs WI: 'Pretty Much Got Everything We Wanted From This Series'-Rohit Sharma

India bowled brilliantly to deny West Indies a solitary win in the three-match T20I series as they beat the opposition by 17 runs to clinch the series 3-0. Skipper Rohit Sharma led his troops effectively, ringing in the necessary bowling changes which helped India as the fag stage of the game approached. West Indies had launched a counter-attack which saw they reaching a score of 70 runs with just seven overs on the board.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut; India Make Four Changes After Kohli, Pant Leave Bubble

“The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new. Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team. We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing. It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of,” the skipper said after the match.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Almost Dropped - Kyle Mayers Takes a Juggling Catch to Remove Ruturaj Gaikwad - WATCH

India completed the series sweep in both formats, which means they sealed the three-match ODI and the T20I series 3-0. When asked about the biggest takeaways from the ODIs, he said: “Biggest takeaway in the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out. So we wanted to see how the guys react and it was a good challenge to defend in both games against a quality West Indies team. Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team.”

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here