IND vs WI: Rahul Dravid Catches Up with Former Teammate Sourav Ganguly Before 1st T20I in Kolkata - See Pic

Rohit Sharma & Co hit the nets at Kolkata’s Eden Garden as Team India is scheduled to lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Wednesday. During the training session, head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted chatting with his former teammate and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and their picture was shared on social media.

The BCCI took its official Instagram account to share the picture of two of the former Indian captains speaking with each other. Both Ganguly and Dravid were donning masks on their faces and maintained social distancing.

“When two legends of Indian Cricket met at the Eden Gardens,” the BCCI captioned the image.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16. The hosts will aim at getting the combinations right when they take on the Caribbean tourists.

Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling strategies. And he will have a happy headache of plenty while trying to firm up the squad.

It will also be interesting if Virat Kohli comes out to open with Rohit to get among runs as he’s been dealing with a lean patch. His last international century came at this very venue way back in November 2019 in the pink ball day/night Test against Bangladesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

