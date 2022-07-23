IND vs WI: Rahul Dravid Gets Animated During Mohammed Siraj's Last Over | Watch

A video of India head coach Rahul Dravid’s animated reaction during Mohammed Siraj’s final over in the first ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain has gone viral on social media.

Dravid, the former India captain and current head coach, is usually a pretty composed individual whose expressions rarely give away too much about his emotional state.

West Indies needed 15 runs in the last over with big hitters Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein at the crease. India’s stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan threw the ball to Siraj and giving him the responsibility to take his team over the line.

In such circumstances, an Indian captain has the luxury of a Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami but here Dhawan had Siraj who doesn’t have much experience bowling at this stage.

Siraj started the over well with a dot ball and a leg bye but his third ball went for a boundary. The right-arm seamer wasn’t at fault as he did his best to bowl a perfect yorker but Shepherd got an inside edge and the ball raced to the fence. At the midway stage, Windies needed just 10 runs with both the match evenly poised.

The tension was evident in the Indian dressing room as well.

Dravid was seen having a discussion with batting coach Vikram Rathour while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was busy cheering for Siraj. Just next to the India’s dressing room, West Indies’ players were also charged up after the streaky boundary and were hoping Shepherd to hit the winning runs.



Then came Siraj’s fourth delivery which was another good yorker aimed at the pads, but Shepherd, the big all-rounder, managed to sneak a couple.

In the next ball, Siraj missed his mark by some distance and the match could have turned in West Indies’ favour if it wasn’t for wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, it would have resulted in five wides.

The match went down to the last ball – a decider.

The hosts required five runs off it but Siraj this time hit his mark and Shepherd failed to connect. They ran a bye as India won the match by three runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian players in the dressing room jumped with joy before rushing towards Siraj to congratulate on his display.

