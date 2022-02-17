IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Reveals Plan That Earned Him Player of the Match Award on T20I Debut

It was a dream debut for Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday as the 21-year-old spinner in his very first match delivered a brilliant performance and was adjudged the player of the match for his economical bowling effort against West Indies in Kolkata.

Bishnoi took the wickets of Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over and conceded just 17 runs in his quota of four overs as India bear the Caribbean team by six-wicket in the first of the three T20Is the two teams are set to play in the City of Joy.

At the end of the match, his senior pro Yuzvendra Chahal, who presented him with the India cap before the match caught up with him as the duo as they dissected Bishnoi’s bowling plans.

“The plan was to bowl on the right line and length. The plan was not to give the batters much room as when they open their hands, they will hit the shots. They (West Indies) are one of the best sides in T20 and the plan was to bowl stump-to-stump and not give much room. In doing so, I gave away five-six wides but will try to correct it next time," said Bishnoi on Chahal TV, in a video uploaded by BCCI on Thursday.

“When I was presented with my debut cap, I felt really good. It was a dream come true and it felt better when I received the cap from Yuzi (Chahal) bhaiya. Everybody has a dream to play for India and when I got the opportunity to play, I tried to play to the best of my abilities," Bishnoi added.

The 21-year-old also revealed how was welcome from the Indian team, especially head coach Rahul Dravid. “Everyone has a dream, including me, of playing for India. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice on day one as many seniors were there. I felt really good when Rahul (Dravid) sir welcomed me into the team."

“I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the warm-up and net sessions, everyone responded well and backed me to do better in those little things. I have to learn a lot and I will try to do my best for the team and lead to victory."

On Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi became the first player from India’s 2020 batch in the Men’s U19 World Cup to make his senior India debut.

