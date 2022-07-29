IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Martin Guptil to Become Highest Run Scorer in T20 Internationals

India captain Rohit Sharma returned with a bang as India squared off against West Indies in the first T20I on Friday at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. He was given rest following a victorious tour of England. Spending some time away from cricket seemed to have worked well as he surpassed New Zealand Martin Guptill to become the highest runs scorer in the T20Is on his return.

Rohit needed 20 runs to go past Guptill’s tally of 3,399 runs. The Indian skipper reached the milestone in the eighth over when he took a double off Alzarri Joseph’s short ball. Off the next ball, he unleashed his classic pull shot to get his first six in the game.

(IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score)

Rohit continued his top-class batting while wickets continued to tumble at the other end. The Indian skipper brought up his 27th T20I fifty with a boundary in the 12th over. Once again, it was debutant Joseph who was punished over a fuller delivery. It was well outside off and Rohit it over extra cover to notch half-a-ton.

Earlier in the game, India tried out a new opening combination in which Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat with Rohit after the West Indies opted to field. The duo added 44 runs to the opening wicket before Akeal Hosein got the better of Suryakumar, who was opening in a T20 game for the first time since 2018.

After thrashing the hosts 3-0 in the ODI, many regular Indian players including captain Rohit Sharma returned to the visiting side, after being rested for the ODIs.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

“Ready to go. Good to have some time off. Pretty excited to get back and get things underway. The first international game is being played here, good to see the fans coming in large numbers. The facility looks good. Will have to look at how the wicket plays. Few guys have left, and few have come back. Quite excited to get underway,” said Rohit at the toss.

Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph made his T20I debut for the West Indies while Shimron Hetmyer, who was not part of the ODIs, returned into the mix.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here