IND vs WI: Sanju Samson Again Dives Full Length To Save Boundary Off Mohammed Siraj | WATCH

India batter keeper Sanju Samson made a brilliant save in the first ODI and that too off the last ball to help India win the match by barest of margins–3 runs. Meanwhile that clip went viral and His fans highlighted how the Kerala batter gave in a full-length dive and made sure that a delivery which went through Romario Shepherd’s legs doesn’t go for four. An extra run could have cost India the match and rightly so as India managed to hold Windies by the barest of margins.

Now on Sunday, he again made a similar kind of save which made fans go back 48 hours in time. It was a carbon copy dive which Samson had to make for a carbon copy delivery from the bowler Mohammed Siraj. The ball once again went through batter’s legs and the Keeper had to react to save that one. Here’s the clip.

‘Deepak Hooda Should Have Come Ahead of Him’-Former Pak Cricketer Says ‘Samson Looked Dull’

Meanwhile former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria opined that Sanju Samson shouldn’t have been promoted in the batting order and it should have been Deepak Hooda should have been batting at five. He added that Samson looked dull as he ate up balls, scoring 12 off 18 balls.

“Samson got another chance but he didn’t look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order? Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson ain’t Pant. His batting is completely different,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

