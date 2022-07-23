IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Delights Fans As he Dances After Taking Shamarh Brooks' Catch | Watch

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was in a jolly mood after taking West Indies’ batter Shamarh Brooks catch during the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday. Shikhar-Dhawan led India gave 309-target to win for West Indies but they latter fell short by three runs with the tourists taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the run-chase, Windies suffered an early setback as their star batter Shai Hope was dismissed for just 7 runs off 18 balls on a back-of-the-length delivery from Mohammed Siraj. However, Kyle Mayers then led the Windies’ innings along with Brooks, as the duo forged a 117-run stand for the second wicket.

Mayers scored his half-century but as soon as Brooks was looking set for a half-century of his own, he was sent back to the pavilion by Shardul Thakur.

In the 24th over of the match, Thakur enticed Brooks into playing a pull shot on a slower back-of-the-length delivery. Brooks failed to connect properly as he couldn’t get the distance, giving awa an easy catch to Iyer, positioned at deep square leg.

After taking the catch, Iyer broke into a dance as he turned towards the stands with a smile on his face.

Indian team then went on to complete a thrilling last-ball win.

India had a fine batting outing – particularly in the top order with captain Dhawan becoming the top-scorer (97 off 99 balls). Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill were involved in a century stand. Gill made 64 runs and Iyer struck his tenth half-century (54 off 57 balls) of ODI career.



Gill’s sublime innings was cut short thanks to a run-out, effected by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran.

Iyer, at no.3 then put up a 94-run stand alongside Dhawan for the second wicket. The Indian middle-order batters, however, failed to build on the momentum with Suryakumar Yadav (13) and Sanju Samson (17) being dismissed cheaply.

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel made decent contributions lower down the order.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday (July 24).

