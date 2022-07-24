IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Takes Rovman Powell's Catch, Then Makes Gesture At Crowd | WATCH

India batter Shreyas Iyer broke into a dance move in the first ODI after taking the catch of Shamarh Brooks at Port of Spain Trinidad. Nonetheless, he was at it again and the moment he pouched the catch of dangerman Rovman Powell, he was seen making a gesture, possibly at the crowd.

Earlier in an interview, Iyer had revealed how the crowd started throwing banter at the elegant right-hander, asking him to drop a catch even as he manned the boundary rope on the leg side. But in the end, the 27-year-old had the last laugh as he managed to take two safe catches in a high-scoring thriller. Furthermore, he managed to grab the catch of a dangerous looking Brooks who could have snatched the game away as he departed for 46 crucial runs.

Nevertheless, on Sunday, as Powell skied that one from Shardul Thakur, it went straight to Iyer at long off where he took that brilliant catch by making a full length dive. After holding the ball, he soon made a gesture at the crowd. Watch the drama below.

Team India Fined 20 percent of Match Fees

The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow-over rate against the West Indies in the first ODI here.

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC stated in a statement on Sunday.

Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

