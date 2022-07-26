IND vs WI: 'Shubman Gill Has Cricket Nous to be One of The World's Best' - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris heaped huge praise on talented India opener Shubman Gill and said he has the skills to become one of the best players in the world. Gill has returned to India’s white-ball set-up and impressed many during first two ODIs matches against West Indies. The 22-year-old scored 107 runs in two matches at an average of 53.50 in the ongoing series. However, he failed to convert the starts into a big score in both matches. He was run out on 64 in the series opener and was criticized for his casual approach while taking the single. In the second ODI, he miscued a ramp shot and was dismissed caught and bowled by Kyle Mayers.

He made his international debut in 2019 but has failed to cement his place in the XI, however, several cricket critics have touted him as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant & Others Arrive in Trinidad for T20I Series – WATCH

Styris hailed the talented India batter and said there are very bigger fans of Gill than him in the world.

“When he (Gill) plays for India at the top, I expect that average to be a lot higher because he is such a classy player. There are very few bigger fans than me of Shubman Gill. I have been very vocal about that over the last couple of years. I think he has the skills and the cricket nous to be one of the world’s best,” said Styris.

The former New Zealand all-rounder further criticized India stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan for his slow strike rate in the 2nd ODI which made things a bit difficult for the visitors. The southpaw looked a bit rusty on Sunday and was dismissed on just 13 off 31 balls.



“When you look at Shikhar Dhawan’s strike rate in this match, it wasn’t great. They were off to a slow start, even when Shubman Gill was out, it was 60-odd after 15-16 overs, that’s not a great strike rate when you are chasing 300 plus,” said Styris. “It wasn’t down to Shubman Gill, that’s the key, his strike rate was nearly up to a 100, so he did his part. If Shikhar had done his too, this run chase would have been a lot easier for India,” he added.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here