IND vs WI: Shubman Gill's 'Dillscoop' Bombs, Batter Gets Dismissed In Most Comic Way | WATCH

Shubman Gill seems to be going through a fine nick. In the first ODI against West Indies, he came out with a fluent half-century and almost followed it up with another in the second match as India came out to chase a mammoth target of 312. Alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Gill helped Men in Blue get off to a great start, 48 runs in the first ten overs, before the Southpaw was dismissed to a very good catch by Kyle Mayers.

Meanwhile, Gill stayed on and went on to score 43 off 49 balls before he tried to play a ‘Dillscoop’ which proved to be his end. It was poor execution really as he mistimed the ball and made a fool of himself. Watch how it all panned out.

The ‘Dillscoop’ first came into existence in 2009 T20 World Cup where Sri Lanka’s opening batter Tillakratne Dilshan played it for the first time. Since then, it has been copied on multiple occasions and by several players across the world.

Coming back to the dismissal, Gill can be seen taking the bat out, but misjudged the speed of the ball as he realized that it would be much slower than he had anticipated. As a result, he had to connect which he did somehow, miscuing the shot in the end.

The catch was taken easily by the bowler Mayers himself.

Eventually, India won the match by 2 wickets which meant they had sealed the series 2-0.

Earlier, opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43) looked in good touch as he hit five boundaries during his 49-ball innings to give India a decent start but captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) found the going tough at the other end.

The India skipper was the first to depart with Mayers producing a stunning catch at third man off the bowling of Romario Shepherd.

Mayers then pegged India back with two quick wickets, first getting rid off a well-set Gill and then removing Suryakumar Yadav (9), who once again dragged one to his stumps.

