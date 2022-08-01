IND vs WI: Start of 2nd T20I Between India And West Indies Delayed by 2 Hours, Match Will Start at 10 PM IST

The start of second T20I match between India and West Indies has been delayed to 10:00 PM IST on Monday. The match was originally scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST, however, the luggage of team members didn’t arrive on time in St Kitts from Trinidad which forced Cricket West Indies to delay the contest by two hours.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” CWI said in the statement.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

In the opening T20I, India beat West Indies by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue outplayed West Indies not only in all three departments of the game, but also in terms of playing eleven combination. India opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein.

The reports also suggested that the last two matches might get shifted from US to Caribbean due to visa issues. According to a report in ‘cricbuzz.com’, the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.

“Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue,” a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by the website.

“The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there’s a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear.”

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

