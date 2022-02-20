IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel Snatch Series Sweep for India at Eden

India beat West Indies by 17 runs to complete a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series courtesy some very good death bowling from Harshal Patel (4-0-22-3) which came after a superb 65 from Suryakumar Yadav that helped India post a target of 184/5 at Eden Gardens. Windies had lost a couple of wickets early, but launched a counter which saw them reaching to 70-run mark within the seventh over. Just like the second game, they pushed India really hard, but some great death bowling complemented by outstanding fielding helped India turn the tide in their favour.

Windies had been reduced to 33/2, but then Deepak Chahar, who had those two wickets with some great bowling, got injured. This distracted India and Rovman Powell (25 off 14) and Nicholas Pooran ( 56 off 43) took full advantage. It was Shardul Thakur who then took a stunning catch to dismiss Powell off Harshal Patel. Only then did India breath easy. However, Pooran who is going through a purple patch, didn’t let up and continued to score runs. However, India did pull things back in the middle with the likes of Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur keeping tight lines.

Meanwhile debutante Avesh Khan was among the runs as he gave away 42! Unfortunately for India, Chahar pulled up a muscle. Till then he bowled really well and troubled the opposition. Later Windies came back into the game riding on Romario Shepherd-Pooran stand, but Thakur had later out to reduce the equation to 33 off 18 balls, making it very tight!

Earlier Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute power on way to an explosive half-century and was well supported by Venkatesh Iyer as India posted a challenging 184 for five in the third and final T20I here on Sunday. Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 in the final delivery. India smashed 86 runs in the final five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse. Having put on a fifty-plus stand in just 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan failed to convert their starts and got out in the space of seven balls.

