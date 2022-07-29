IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav's Flick, Dinesh Karthik's Switch Hit Steal the Show | WATCH

Great batting from India helped them to a stiff score of 190/6 in the first T20I match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. But it was a couple of shots from the Indian batters that really attracted eyeballs on social media. The first shot came from Suryakumar Yadav who played a flick through his legs, helping the ball sailing over the Fine Leg. Then came the switch hit from Dinesh Karthik who slammed 41 runs off 19 balls. The two unorthodox shots can be found below in this video below:

Karthik, the team’s designated finisher, justified his billing with a blazing, unbeaten 19-ball 41 cameo, as 52 runs came off the last four overs in a seventh-wicket stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out). On a track where there was slow spongy bounce, most of the top-order batters were dismissed playing poor shots.



After being put into bat, Suryakumar Yadav’s elevation at the top of the order showed that coach Rahul Dravid is still looking at other options as Rohit’s opening partner, despite Rishabh Pant looking comfortable as an opener.

To be fair, Surya didn’t do all that badly and he showed intent during his 16-ball 24, which included a breathtaking six — a swivel of hips to send a rising delivery behind the square — besides three boundaries. But, while trying to whip left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein through mid-wicket, all Surya managed was a thick outside edge to short third man.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was in his element while Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish as India scored a competitive 190 for six against the West Indies in the first T20 International here on Friday. The Indian captain who endured a barren spell in the shortest format since the IPL, has changed his game since the England T20s, and provided glimpses of his vintage self with some breathtaking shots on way to a 64 off 44 balls.

In the process, he reclaimed his position as the highest run-getter (3443 runs) in T20Is from Martin Guptill (3399 runs). His innings had seven fours and two sixes — a lofted shot dancing down the track off Jason Holder and a short-arm pull off Alazarri Joseph.

There were some delectable boundaries too — a back-cut, a cover drive and a deliberate glide over short third-man to enthral a sizeable Indian crowd present at the Brian Lara Stadium.

