IND vs WI: 'Those Things Were of Immense Help'-Ravi Bishnoi Reflects On Importance of Anil Kumble

India rewarded Punjab Kings’ young spinner Ravi Bishnoi with a place for the upcoming West Indies series. The 21-year-old came of age in the recently concluded IPL where his loopy and flighted deliveries succeeded in taking out big-name batters. However, it is not going to be easy for former India under 19 stars who will be competing with the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal for a place in the side. Earlier Indian spinners literally failed to deliver in South Africa and the team paid the prize with a 0-3 loss. Meanwhile, Bishnoi credited his Punjab Kings’ coach Anil Kumble for his recent success.

“I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help. He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely,” Bishnoi told Sportstar.

Coming back to IPL 2022, the 21-year-old was picked up by Lucknow franchise for a whopping 4 crore where he will soon share the dressing room with former Punjab skipper KL Rahul. “With Rahul bhaiya (KL Rahul) leading the team, it will be easier for me to adjust since I have already played under him in Punjab. It is a great opportunity for me to be among the few players to be picked by the franchise before the auction. I want to contribute my best to the team,” he said. The IPL will be a ten-team affair that will have a whopping 74 games taking place. It will stretch for more than 2 months, starting in March end and ending by May end.

