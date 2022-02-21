IND vs WI: Venkatesh Iyer Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav Welcomed Him to The Crease-'Aaj Ek Aur Opportunity Hai'

Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav combined well for the second time in the three-match series against West Indies to deliver the win for India. Just like the first T20I, the Men in Blur were in a spot of bother when Iyer joined Surya in the middle. It’s here the youngster got a peek into the mind of Yadav who had to work really hard to cement his spot in the side."That’s what you need, guys bouncing off each other. When I went out there, even Surya was relatively new to the crease. I still remember the first words he told me- ‘Aaj ek aur opportunity hai’," Iyer said.

“So I think, when a senior player tells you that, it gives you a lot of confidence, you see pressure as a privilege.

“He is one of those guys who everyone likes in the dressing room, he has got great chemistry. It was wonderful batting with him, I was really enjoying his batting from the non-striker’s end," he added.

Earlier Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute power on way to an explosive half-century and was well supported by Venkatesh Iyer as India posted a challenging 184 for five in the third and final T20I here on Sunday. Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 in the final delivery. India smashed 86 runs in the final five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse. Having put on a fifty-plus stand in just 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan failed to convert their starts and got out in the space of seven balls.

