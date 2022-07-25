IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Fans Spotted With Banner During Second ODI, Picture Goes Viral

Although Virat Kohli is out of action as he chose not to play the West Indies series, his fans are still very much mindful of his absence, some of them even made their intentions public during the second ODI match between India and West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India decided to rest some of their top players like Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli for the trip, but some of them, in-fact all, barring former India captain, will be back in action for the five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, India, who won the first ODI by three runs, went on to win the second game as well, by just two wickets thanks to Axar Patel’s match-winning knock. He smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match here.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were tottering at 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel rescued India with his six-hitting prowess, taking the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday. Needing six runs off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over his head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33). This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) took the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

Meanwhile, coming back to Kohli, some of his supporters were sported with a banner: “Once a King, Always a King, Miss You Virat Kohli.”



Virat Kohli has been under the radar of cricket pundits for a below-par performance with the bat in hand. It’s been more than two years since he smashed an international hundred. Precisely, he has been struggling to get a big score in the last 78 innings he played for India which itself is quite frustrating for a player of his calibre. He recently had a horrific tour of England in which batted in six innings but couldn’t score more than 20 runs on any occasion, 1 being the lowest score.

