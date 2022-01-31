IND vs WI: West Bengal Govt Gives Nod to 75 Percent Attendance for West Indies T20 Series at Eden Gardens

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 75 per cent spectator attendance for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played at Eden Gardens, beginning February 16.

As per a state government notification issued on Monday “all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue" which means a crowd attendance of around 50,000 can be expected.

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad beginning February 6 before coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg.

“We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

“We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state."