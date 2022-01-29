IND vs WI: West Indies Name 16-Man Squad for T20I Series; Pollard Skipper, Pooran Deputy

West Indies have named their 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series that is set to take place from February 16 followed by the three-match ODI series against India. As expected, Kieron Pollard comes in as the skipper while Nicholas Pooran has been named the deputy. Meanwhile a number of star players include Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell. The series begins on Feb 16.

West Indies are presently engaged with England in a five-match T20I series where they are leading 2-1 with two more games remaining. They have retained the core of the side from their current home series with a number of all-rounders in Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, the former captain.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard(C), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh.

Meanwhile India have also named their 18-man squads for the ODI as well as T20I series. The BCCI has named the 18-man squads for the upcoming West Indies series which will have three ODIs and as many T20Is. As expected, Kuldeep Yadav makes a comeback into the national side, while young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was also included. Also, Deepak Hooda was the surprise inclusion in the side who was last part of India setup back in 2017. Meanwhile, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami both are rested from the series; KL Rahul will only be available from second ODI onwards. R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

T20I squad: Rohit (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat, Shreyas, Surya Kumar Yadav, Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul , Bishnoi, Axar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Ravi Bishnoi was also retained for the T20I series. Former skipper Virat Kohli finds himself in both the squads even as selectors made some tweaks for the shortest format. In some other changes, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel were named for the T20Is. Venkatesh Iyer, who had a less-than-ordinary outing in South Africa, was dropped from ODIs, but will play in T20Is. The likes of Rishi Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan are not picked which was reported earlier in the day by several news outlets. West Indies will play three ODIs as well as three T20Is which will begin on February 7. The ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad, Kolkata will play host to T20Is. Earlier Rohit Sharma cleared his fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru which sealed his comeback as India’s limited-overs skipper.

