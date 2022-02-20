IND vs WI: Will 3rd T20I Start on Time in Kolkata? BCCI Makes a Heartbreaking Tweet

Team India is set to lock horns with the West Indies in the third and the final T20I on Sunday in Kolkata. With an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts would look to affect another whitewash over the tourists. However, the weather in Kolkata might not allow that to happen at the Eden Gardens.

The BCCI on Sunday shared a photo of the venue, putting an unpleasant scene on display. The field could be seen completely under covers while the groundsmen were out there enveloping the pitches. By the looks of it, the situation looked unfavourable for the match to happen. (IND vs WI Live Updates)

India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months’ time in Australia, Rohit would look to try out new options, beginning with finding a reserve opener.

Advertisement

In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has failed to impress at the top of the order and his place could be given to the talented Gaikwad, who has been warming the bench until now.

Playing the series just after he became the most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction — he was bought back by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore — the Jharkhand left-hander has struggled to get going.

Fresh from their thrilling 3-2 victory at home over England, the Windies are yet to win a match in the ongoing tour of India, having lost the preceding ODI series 0-3.

In their favourite format, the Kieron Pollard-led side has failed to impress in the first match but, on Friday, the duo of Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran threatened to chase down India’s 187 with explosive half-centuries.

(With PTI Inputs)

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here