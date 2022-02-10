IND vs WI: 'Would Keep That as Last Option' - Sunil Gavaskar Not a fan of Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant Opening Pair

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma registered his first series win as Team India defended 238 runs courtesy some prolific bowling from 25-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna, who registered his best ODI bowling figures, 4/12.

Winning the toss, Nicholas Pooran, opted to field first. Team India captain Rohit Sharma was accompanied by Rishabh Pant, which surprised many. The experiment did not really work as both were sent back to the pavillion inside 12 overs. While Rohit scored 5, Pant scored 34-ball 18.

The experiment did not go well India cricket great Sunil Gavaskar as well, who said this should be Team India’s last option. “I would keep that as a last option maybe. My choice would be either a (KL) Rahul or a Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. Or if you want a left-hander at the top of the order, I would go back to an Ishan Kishan," he said during mid-innings show on Star Sports.

The former India captain also cited Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opening option once he recovers from COVID-19.

“But again, India are spoilt for riches as far as opening batting is concerned because there is Ruturaj Gaikwad as well, who is not fit because of Covid sadly. He is somebody who can contribute at the top of the order, looking at the kind of form we have seen from him for the last couple of seasons of IPL," Gavaskar added.

Coming back to the match, India on Wednesday comprehensively defeated the West Indies by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing 3-match series. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s highest ODI score, and commendable bowling performances from Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) to beat the visitors.

India had won the first ODI by six wickets and now the third game will be played on February 11

